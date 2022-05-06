This is the fruit that will lower cholesterol

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in every cell in the body and is needed to make hormones, vitamin D, and substances that help digest food. Although its importance is contradicted when there is the presence of high cholesterol , threatening health. To reduce its levels, experts recommend consuming one of the most eccentric fruits that can exist: the soursop .

It will be essential to take advantage of the properties of soursop as it will be able to reduce high cholesterol presented by the formation of fatty deposits in the blood vessels, which over time grow and make it difficult for sufficient blood to flow through the arteries. Also, as if that weren’t enough, these deposits can suddenly rupture and form a clot that causes a heart attack or stroke, so using techniques to prevent this disease will be essential.



According to experts, there are different causes that can cause high cholesterol , such as genetic factors and a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle. When it comes to food, some products will make our lipids grow considerably. This includes fried foods, processed foods, dairy, sweet chocolate and some meats. In addition, lack of exercise, smoking and diseases such as diabetes and obesity cause bad cholesterol.

The only way to know the levels of cholesterol it is through a blood test, as there are no alarming symptoms about this pathology. Consequently, if detected high cholesterol after an exam, precautions and care must be taken to control it and one of the recommendations is to have a healthy and balanced diet that includes foods that help reduce cholesterol, such as soursop .

What are the benefits of soursop?

According to studies, the soursop It has other benefits besides lowering high cholesterol, as it improves digestion, favors the nervous system, increases energy, helps prevent osteoporosis, decreases insomnia, prevents bacterial infections, improves the immune system and delays aging.



