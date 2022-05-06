Ukraine estimates it has received $12 billion in foreign aid since the start of the war | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal estimates that the country has received around US$12 billion in foreign aid since the beginning of the war.

In a statement given alongside leaders from the European Union, Poland and Sweden, Shmyhal said the calculations were based on military, economic and humanitarian aid.

During the event, the Ukrainian prime minister thanked his country for “unwavering support”.

Several countries such as Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom have provided weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war on 24 February.

More recently, US President Joe Biden announced a new financial aid package for Ukraine that would have an investment of US$33 billion (approximately R$150 billion) that has yet to come into effect.

While receiving aid, Ukraine struggles with Russia as it tries to rise from destruction.