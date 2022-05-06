Understand the meteor shower that will be visible this Friday morning

posted on 05/05/2022 18:36

Eta Aquárids meteor shower reaches its apex during the dawn of this Friday (6/5) – (Credit: Reproduction / Instagram @meteorosmontecastelosc)

At the height of dawn next Friday (6/5), the sky over Brazil will receive the first major meteor shower of 2022. The so-called “Eta Aquarids” can be seen from 2 am.

To be able to observe the event well, it is necessary to be in a place with clear and very dark skies, so that clouds or city lights prevent visibility.

In addition, it is necessary to observe in a place far from the moon, so that the brightness of the moon does not compromise the visibility of the event.

The observed phenomenon is directly associated with Halley’s Comet, since when it makes a path closer to the sun, it releases fragments. Observed from Earth are these “remains” of the comet, which enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed.

The event can also be observed in October, if it is not so visible at dawn. The event in October, however, has a different name and is known as Orionidas.

It is worth remembering that the event was spotted at the beginning of the week, when it had not yet reached its peak.

See images recorded by the Monte Castelo Meteor Monitoring Station in the early hours of Thursday:


