UOL launches project with menus for healthy eating and weight loss – 05/05/2022

Every week, a different and healthy menu for those who want to lose weight. This is the proposal of VivaBem’s new project, Menus for Emagrecer, which debuts this week.

As of May 7, subscribers UOL will receive, every Saturday, by email, the complete menu of the week, exclusively. In addition, the weekly newsletter will bring a special recipe and shopping list with all the ingredients needed to assemble the meals – the idea is to ensure that nothing is missing to follow the menus throughout the week.

The menus will be prepared by nutritionist Victor Machado, columnist for VivaBem. Machado prepared complete daily menus, with five meals: breakfast, morning snack, lunch, afternoon snack and dinner. The specialist defends a “sincere relationship with food”, which allows you to lose weight without having to count calories or eliminate food groups from the diet.

The idea of ​​the menus is to help people turn healthy eating into a habit, to reduce body fat by eating everything. Yes, it is possible to have good weight loss results without giving up eating a chocolate, an açaí, a cheese bread”

Victor Machado, nutritionist and columnist for VivaBem

“The secret to losing weight like this is to prioritize natural and nutritious foods: meat, eggs, fish, vegetables, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts and dairy products, which promote satiety”, says Machado, who is a postgraduate in behavioral nutrition.

On the other days of the week, the project will also have a weekly question-and-answer session, in which the nutritionist will answer questions sent by readers, in addition to articles with smart tips on ingredients and ways to adopt new eating habits.

All readers can receive free food tips directly by email, subscribing to VivaBem’s newsletter. On Saturdays, only subscribers receive the weekly menu, shopping list and a special recipe via email. All menus and tips sent by email will always be available at uol.com.br/vivabem/dietas-para-emagrecer.

Check out the daily schedule below:

Saturday (subscriber-only content)

Newsletter and article with the five menus to follow from Monday to Friday, shopping list and recipe

Monday

Newsletter and article with healthy eating tips

Tuesday

Newsletter with healthy eating tips

Doubt-free material

Wednesday

Newsletter and article with healthy eating tips

Thursday

Newsletter with healthy eating tips

Article with specific tips about the menus

Friday

Newsletter and article with healthy eating tips

To know all the newsletters of UOLincluding texts signed by personalities, thematic bulletins on sport, the economy and the climate crisis, the week’s agenda and more, click here.