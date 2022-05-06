“We don’t know what’s to come”, says WHO on subvariants of Covid

Despite the reduction in new cases and deaths caused by Covid-19, the secretary general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stressed the importance of continuing the fight against the coronavirus. He alerted the new subvariants of the Ômicron variant and again called for an effort for countries to vaccinate at least 70% of their populations.

“Reported weekly deaths are at their lowest level since March 2020, but these trends, while welcome, do not tell the whole story,” Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Wednesday.

+ State of SP has a high number of deaths from covid-19

+ Beijing restricts public transport amid the spread of Covid in China

“In many countries, we are essentially blind to virus mutations. We don’t know what’s to come,” he declared.

The increase in Covid cases is seen in some American countries, South Africa and also in China and São Paulo. It is not yet known how the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants behave in relation to vaccine immunity. In the United States, the Los Angeles Times says that these Genetic variations have reinfected Omicron survivors.

“It is too early to know whether these new subvariants can cause more severe disease than other subvariants, but early data suggest that vaccination remains protective against serious illness and death,” argues Ghebreyesus. “Vaccination remains the best way to save lives, protect health systems and minimize long-term Covid cases.”

