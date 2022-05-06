What is oregano for? Benefits and harms of this herb

Salvador, May 6, 2022, by Raily Fortunato. Oregano is an aromatic herb widely used in the preparation of recipes. Thus, it helps to enhance the flavor of various dishes and preparations, such as sauces and salads. However, few know that this condiment present in most kitchens has unimaginable benefits for the body. So check it out what is oregano for and enjoy the benefits of this herb beyond the kitchen and gain more quality of life.

With a strong aroma and flavor, oregano is of Mediterranean origin and its leaves are mainly used dried. However, in this matter, we will teach you what is oregano for and the use of this herb in a different way.

oregano benefits

Oregano, scientific name Origanum vulgare, It has a favorable nutritional table for the maintenance of the body’s functioning. This leaf is rich in vitamins, in addition to having essential minerals for the body, such as potassium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium. This composition, associated with other compounds present in this condiment, can benefit health and well-being.

Fight infectious diseases

Oregano has antibiotic and anti-inflammatory agents that can help fight infectious processes in the body. In addition, it has carvacrol and thymol, phenolic compounds that help fight flu, urinary and fungal infections, such as candidiasis. These compounds act by favoring the reduction of the activity of these agents in the body, thus, bet on the use of oregano in your preparations.

natural expectorant

In addition, this aromatic spice can lessen the symptoms of productive cough and cold when consumed in the form of tea, homemade syrup or by inhalation. In this way, oregano acts on bronchi with increased secretion and thus develops an expectorant action, eliminating respiratory secretions.

Rich in antioxidants

According to Stella Legnaioli in collaboration with the eCycle website, oregano is a source of antioxidants that help eliminate free radicals. In this way, this leaf can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease by combating these oxidative agents. Not only, because it has flavonoids and vitamin C, oregano can delay unwanted premature aging caused by the action of free radicals.

Prevents the onset of cancer

This condiment can be a great ally in the prevention of cancer, since carvacrol and thymol can act in the neutralization of the body’s oxidative agents. In this way, there is a reduction in the risk of exaggerated multiplication of cells, thus avoiding the risk of malignant tumors.

Best ways to use oregano

In addition to the already known ways, such as in the preparation of sauces, salads and meats, oregano can be used in other more potent ways for health. So, discover three ways to enjoy the herb more efficiently, ensuring quality to your body.

oregano tea

The most common way of consuming oregano, in addition to being an aromatic condiment and flavor enhancer, is its preparation in the form of tea. Therefore, check the ingredients and the correct way of preparation, in order to enjoy the benefits of the herb more effectively.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of dried oregano;

1 cup of hot water;

Honey to taste.

So, boil the indicated amount of water, turn off the heat, add the dry oregano and let it infuse for 10 minutes. Ready! Your tea is fit for consumption and, if you prefer, add a little honey to sweeten the drink.

Essential oil

The most concentrated form for the medicinal action of the leaves and flowers is found in essential oils. In this way, oregano essential oil can be a great ally for health with the benefits mentioned in this article.

Thus, this product can be used in different ways, from inhalations, diluted in water, in addition to topical applications, that is, on the skin. However, both tea and oregano essential oil are not suitable for pregnant women due to their possible abortifacient effect.

Therefore, we at the Agro Notícias portal hope to have taught what is oregano for and its benefits. Even more, that you learn to use this herb in the most efficient way for your health and well-being.

