WhatsApp tests function to connect the account on more phones at the same time

THE Whatsapp is testing a feature that makes it possible to use the app on multiple mobile devices simultaneously. Currently, the user can only connect the messenger to up to four computers at the same time. The intention is to allow the account to be used on more cell phones.

The novelty was discovered by the specialized portal WABetaInfo, on the 28th, in version 2.22.10.13 of the Beta for Android. The feature is supposedly being enabled via the “Register Device as Companion” option. See how the new tool should work.

What is?

The new feature, called Register Device as Companion, will allow you to use the same WhatsApp account on different phones. According to the WABetainfo portal, the connection will be made by reading a QR Code, as in the activation of the Whatsapp web currently.

How should it work?

Once the account has been linked to another mobile device, it will be possible to share messages without needing the main phone to be connected to the internet. If the tool is incorporated, it will be activated in the “Settings” of the application.

It is worth mentioning that it is not known whether the functionality will have limitations on the number of devices connected simultaneously. Meta, the company responsible for the messaging platform, has not yet given further details on how the feature works.

What is the release forecast?

As mentioned, so far, no information about the functionality has been officially shared by the Whatsapp. But according to WABetainfo, the new feature should take time to reach the stable platform of the messenger, since it is still in the development phase in the beta version of Android. Because of this, it is not possible to estimate when the tool will definitely arrive in the messaging application.

Here’s how to make your WhatsApp texts colorful

users of Whatsapp can leave the letters of the texts colored. However, the functionality is not from the app itself. There is an extra platform, known as ”Blue Text” that allows you to change the color of the font from black to blue.

However, it is important to inform you that the tool is a little limited, since it only offers one color, blue. However, its use is uncomplicated, and can be implemented on the device’s own keyboard.

See how to change the font color of your WhatsApp texts

Beforehand, it is worth noting that this option can be risky, since the application can collect all the text you enter, including personal data and passwords. But if you want to use it, see the following:

Download the Blue Text app on your Android phone; Open the application and enter the text you want to color; Once this is done, copy the text in blue, in the “Copy” button; Then open WhatsApp and tap on the conversation you want to send the message; In the typing field, paste the content in blue; Finally, click on the “Send” button.

To facilitate the sending of colored messages, the user can enable the Blue Text keyboard as the default of the Whatsapp. Check out the step by step below:

Open Blue Text on Android phone; Tap the menu button, in the upper left corner, and go to the “Keyboard” option; Next, tap on “Setup keyboard”, to open the keyboard settings; Activate the Blue Text switch; Then open WhatsApp and enter a conversation; Tap the keyboard icon in the lower right corner; Finally, click on the “Blue Text” keyboard option.

However, it is important to note that Blue Text has a version only for Android, that is, the Whatsapp for iPhone (iOS) and the Whatsapp Web are not enabled.