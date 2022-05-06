WhatsApp update irritates web and becomes trending topics on Twitter

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the main applications used by Brazilian society. However, after an update that would help users, it started to take a lot of time to load and with some difficulties to update the conversations.

Annoyed with the service, several people turned to the twitter to complain about the situation and put “Zap” among the most talked about topics of the moment. So far, there have been more than 6,000 tweets with complaints or mockery. Check out some of them.

The application is among the most downloaded in mobile app stores and also has its web version, to make life easier for its users. Recently, the service underwent an update so that it no longer depended on the internet on the mobile device.

This resulted in a long delay to download previous messages and an update that takes a few minutes, given that all previously exchanged messages are loaded when the platform is changed.

