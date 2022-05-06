Worst peak of dengue should occur in the coming days, says Saúde do DF

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES/DF) calculates that the worst peak of dengue cases will occur this month. According to portfolio managers, the most critical scenario of the disease should occur between the first and second half of May.

In 2022, between January and April, the DF recorded 33,886 suspected cases of dengue, of which 30,955 were probable. In the same period last year, the number was about 8 thousand occurrences.

The Assistant Secretary for Health Care, Pedro Zancanaro, explained, in a press conference held this Thursday (5/5), that the increase in dengue cases caused a greater demand for emergency rooms in the DF hospitals. According to him, the Basic Health Units (UBSs) are able to care for patients infected with the disease.

“We have all our primary care at the alert level for dengue. All health regions have focal points of care. Because of the increase in dengue cases, we do have an increase in demand for emergency doors,” he said.

Zancanaro reinforced that Health is prepared for the peak of infections expected in the coming days.

“The worst moment is yet to come. It should probably happen between the first and second half of May, when we reach the 20th epidemiological week. So, we still haven’t reached the peak of dengue cases. We look forward to arriving in the next few days, and we are prepared,” he said.

See important precautions in the fight against dengue:

– Cover water tanks, vats and cans;

– Store empty bottles upside down;

– Store tires under shelters;

– Do not accumulate water in the dishes of plant pots and fill them with sand;

– Keep drains, pipes, gutters, awnings and marquees unclogged;

– Keep trash cans closed.

