Xiaomi 12 launch in Brazil gets official date | Cell

Xiaomi announced this Thursday (5) that the launch of the Xiaomi 12 in Brazil will take place on May 10. Through a publication on Twitter, the Chinese manufacturer highlighted the date of the announcement and took the opportunity to highlight features of the cell phone with state-of-the-art technical data, such as the triple 50 MP camera and autofocus. The price of the Xiaomi 12 is kept under wraps for now.

The smartphone arrives in the country almost six months after the official launch, which took place in December in China. The model features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Qualcomm) processor as one of the main highlights of the datasheet.

2 of 3 Poster published on Twitter announcing the Xiaomi 12 in Brazil — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Poster published on Twitter announcing the Xiaomi 12 in Brazil — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The Xiaomi mobile has a 6.28-inch screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which provides smoother images for viewing games and movies. The smartphone comes with Android 12 and MIUI 13 user interface.

The main camera has three sensors, the most important of which is a 50 MP Sony IMX707. Completing the trio, the back of the device also has a 13 MP ultra wide camera and a 5 MP macro camera. The selfie sensor has a resolution of 32 MP.

3 of 3 Xiaomi 12 brings a Sony sensor in the main camera — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi Xiaomi 12 brings a Sony sensor in the main camera — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi

To complete the datasheet, the Xiaomi 12 has a battery with 4,500 mAh, although the company does not make clear the autonomy of the component. It is worth mentioning that the device offers connection to the 5G network and has the extra protection for the Gorilla Glass Victus screen.

In China, the Xiaomi 12 has models with 128GB or 256GB storage. Customers can still opt for 8GB or 12GB RAM. For now it is not known which smartphones will be sold in the domestic market.

In the Xiaomi Brasil post, the other versions of the Xiaomi 12 line were not mentioned, such as the Xiaomi 12X and the 12 Pro. While the first is an entry-level model, with a more modest CPU, the second features a 6.78-inch screen and 120W fast charger.

