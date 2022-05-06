Xiaomi announces ‘smart bed’ that measures sleep quality | smart homes

Xiaomi this week announced an electric bed that is capable of measuring the user’s sleep quality. Named the 8H Feel Leather Smart Electric Bed X Pro, the smart bed is equipped with sensors that estimate data such as heart rate, body movement and respiratory rhythm of the user. The information is processed using artificial intelligence and, at the end, generates a sleep report available in the Mijia app. The product will go on pre-sale this Saturday (7) on Youpin, a platform that brings together Xiaomi’s own devices and third-party items, sold through crowdfunding – which is the case of smart mobile.
During the funding campaign, the price is 6,399 yuan (approximately R$4,850, in direct conversion). After the crowdfunding period, which ends on May 20, the bed will cost 7,399 yuan. The item will only be marketed in China initially.
Xiaomi’s smart bed brings sensors and AI to study the user’s sleep pattern — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi Youpin
The electric bed has two motors that allow you to move the back and leg areas independently. In this way, those who are lying down can choose the inclination of the trunk at 50° and that of the legs, at 30°, for example. The angulations are controlled by the app, available for Android and iPhone (iOS), by the voice assistant Redmi Xiao AI or through a remote control that comes with the mobile.
With a premium design, the smart bed is covered in Italian leather, with options in gray or orange colors. Customers can also choose from three mattress firmness variations and two headboard heights (1.5 m and 1.8 m).
Xiaomi smart bed has two motors and is controlled by app, remote control or voice recognition — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi Youpin
