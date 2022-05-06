Zelda Ocarina of Time and Three Other Games Inducted into the Gaming Hall of Fame

Created by The Strong Museum of Play, the selection already has other great titles

Hall of Fame is only for those who have a lot of morals, regardless of the segment. Speaking specifically of games, the “World Video Game Hall of Fame” at the Strong National Museum of Play, in New York, added The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Ms. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution and Sid Meier’s Civilization as the new members of the museum’s hall of fame.

In addition to the four titles added, since 2015, the World Video Game Hall of Fame has received several other titles:

Spacewar!

tomb Raider

Sid Meier’s Civilization

Microsoft Solitaire

Mortal Kombat

Super Mario Kart

bejeweled

centipede

King’s Quest

Minecraft

Donkey Kong

Animal Crossing

Street Fighter II

Microsoft Flight Simulator (the first)

Halo: Combat Evolved

StarCraft

pokemon red and green

Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

Final Fantasy VII

John Madden Football

World of Warcraft

Pac Man

Super Mario Bros.

Tetris

Space Invaders

Sonic the Hedgehog

the Sims

The Legend of Zelda

The Oregon Trail

Grand Theft Auto III

pong

doom

The four major titles competed with Assassin’s Creed, Candy Crush Saga, Minesweeper, NBA Jam, PaRappa the Rapper, Resident Evil, Rogue and Words with Friends. The importance of Resident Evil and Assassin’s Creed is undeniable, they are two genre-defining titles. As for music games, although PaRappa the Rapper appeared before Dance Dance Revolution, it innovated the way the genre was played.

– Continues after advertising –

In the late 1990s, in Japan, several machines for Dance Dance Revolution started showing up there. It didn’t take long for the PlayStation to receive a port of the game with a mat adapted for home use. I’ll tell you something, as I danced with this game as a teenager! And I’m not even a fan of electronic music, let alone dance. So this one really deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

Sid Meier’s Civilization is considered the father of the city building and management style. The first title arrived in 1991 for PC and to this day the franchise continues to expand, selling over 50 million copies so far.

Ms. Pac Man is an arcade game released in 1981 and has improved a lot from what the original Pac-Man had brought before it. According to the museum’s website, the game sold 125,000 arcades, making it one of the five best-selling arcades in history.

Last but not least (not really), The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. I’m suspicious to talk about this game, since I lived the magic that the game brought in its launch, becoming my favorite game of life. The title needs no introduction: it has a higher rating on Metacritic, redefined the Zelda franchise and was the inspiration for many games after it.

– Continues after advertising –

Nomination of a game for the Museum of Play Hall of Fame can be made by anyone through this link, but the final selection is made by a team of journalists and “individuals familiar with the history of video games and their role in society”. .

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: GameSpot Source: Museum of Play