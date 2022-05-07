5 menus to change your diet and lose weight in a healthy way

Forget fancy or restrictive diets. They are difficult to follow for a long time and are not always healthy. Starting today, you will receive weekly menus that will help you create the habit of eating well and losing weight.

The menus were prepared by nutritionist Victor Machado, columnist for VivaBem. Specializing in behavioral nutrition, he advocates a “quiet and sincere relationship with food”, which allows you to lose weight by eating everything (even chocolate!), without depriving yourself of certain food groups or starving yourself.

On Saturday and Sunday, repeat your favorite meals of the week — Wednesday’s breakfast, Friday’s lunch, etc.

As the proposal is to lose weight while eating what you like, you can eat something off the menu for one meal a week (it’s just one meal, not the whole day, ok?). The suggestion is to leave it to do this on Saturday or Sunday, when we have more social events. Just don’t overdo it. “Eat until you feel full, not to feel sick”, guides Machado.

Foods on the menu that do not have an indicated amount can be consumed freely, as they are natural, nutritious products that guarantee satiety —Machado explains how this is important to lose weight. If you don’t like a certain food, you can eat another from the same group (change fish for chicken; broccoli for cauliflower or zucchini; strawberry for melon; potato for cassava, etc.) or opt for any other meal from the week.

Use vinegar, lemon, herbs, onion, garlic, pepper and salt to taste to season vegetables (raw and cooked), meats and fish.

Recipe of the week

This recipe is on Tuesday’s menu, but you can also include it in any other lunch or dinner of the week, in place of salad or raw vegetables.

Cucumber salad with tahini dressing

Weekly shopping list

This list is based on the average food consumption of a person looking to lose weight. The ideal is to check all the menus before going shopping and make adjustments according to your preference. Example: we recommend that you buy 1 eggplant and 1 zucchini, but if you don’t like eggplant, buy 2 zucchinis or other vegetable of your choice (chayote, peppers, green beans).

Avoid waste! If at the end of the week there’s food left in your fridge, you can repeat the meals they enter the following week or adapt the next week’s menu to include these products, as long as you make changes within the same group.

FRUITS

1 tray of strawberries

2 medium apples

2 bananas

1 small avocado

1 bunch of grapes

2 to 3 slices of watermelon

1 part of dried coconut

½ papaya

¼ melon

VEGETABLES, VEGETABLES, TUBERS ETC.

(You can change the foods for vegetables of your choice, as long as they are from the same group)

1 carrot

3 cucumbers

1 bunch broccoli or cauliflower

1 cabbage

2 large potatoes

1 zucchini

1 eggplant

1 large ear of corn

2 tomatoes

1 bunch of lettuce (for the recipe of the week)

1 bunch of arugula or watercress

1 cassava

1 onion

1 mandioquinha (baroa potato)

1 beet

1 bunch of cabbage

100 g cherry tomatoes (for the recipe of the week)

1 red onion (for this week’s recipe)

1 head of garlic (for the recipe of the week)

1 handful of mint (for the recipe of the week)

1 lemon (for the recipe of the week)

PROTEINS

200 g chicken thigh or drumstick

400 g of chicken breast

12 eggs

400 g of minced meat

1 package (500 g) beef or chicken skewers

150 g beef steak (duckling, filet mignon, rump)

DAIRY

3 cups of plain yogurt (no sugar, no honey, etc.)

1 white cheese (fresh mines)

1 butter

1 liter of milk (you can replace it with the vegetable drink of your choice)

1 pot of ricotta cream

GRAINS, FLOUR AND OTHERS

(Make sure you don’t already have these items in your pantry before you buy them)

1 packet of unsweetened granola

1 packet (1 kg) of brown rice

1 packet (500 g) of beans

1 packet of rice crackers

1 liter of olive oil

1 liter of vinegar

1 packet of wholemeal toast

100 g mixed nuts (without peanuts)

1 packet of cinnamon powder

1 packet of cocoa powder

1 jar (200 ml) of honey

1 package (the smallest you can find) tapioca flour

1 packet (the smallest you can find) cornmeal for couscous

1 cup whole grain peanut butter (sugar free)

1 packet (500 g or less) lentils

1 package (500 g or less) rolled oats

1 packet (the smallest you can find) shredded coconut

50 g of chia

1 bar (120 g) 70% cocoa chocolate or more

100 g of tahini (sesame paste), for the recipe of the week

50 g of sesame (for the recipe of the week)

Note: The shopping list does not contain ingredients that are used as a seasoning (onion, garlic, salt, pepper, parsley and other herbs); buy them as per your preference.