ad tweet is the most liked in the gamer category

Published in February by Rockstar Games, the message confirming the production of GTA 6 was ranked as the most liked tweet in the history of the games category. With almost 600 thousand likes, the post breaks a world record.

After claiming the “active development” of a new entry in the series, the publisher created a true viral movement, and shares and messages did not stop appearing on their social networks. So far, there is no other concrete information about GTA 6, but several speculations indicate a probable setting, release window and other relevant details.

See below the three tweets that make up the podium with the most interactions in the gamer category:

1. Rockstar confirms the production of GTA 6 — 599,700 likes

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

2. PlayStation event is postponed in 2020 — 510,500 likes

We’ve decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event to June 4th. While we believe the global gaming community is excited to see PS5 games, we don’t feel it’s a time to celebrate, so now we want to step back and allow more important voices to be heard.

3. Nintendo announces Splatoon 3 — 364,500 likes

The release date for Splatoon 3 has been revealed! It’s September 9th! We hope you look forward to the ever-expanding Nawabari Battle outdoors and in big cities.

Do you think this early trophy for GTA 6 is deserved? Are you hyped for the game? Leave your opinion in the comments.