American companies start to pay for abortion for employees; see list – Época Negócios

Amazon is one of the companies that expanded benefits for employees to perform abortions (Photo: Pixabay)

In the coming weeks, the US Supreme Court is expected to overturn a decision that, in 1973, held that the right to abortion is protected by the US Constitution. The trend was revealed in a draft, leaked on Monday, containing the court’s majority opinion on the matter. Given this, large American companies have positioned themselves on the subject and are expanding the health benefits offered to their employees.

Brands such as Apple, Amazon, Citibank and Levi’s will start paying for travel expenses and even include abortion in the roll of medical insurance coverage, even outside the states where the employees live.

With the Supreme Court’s changing understanding of abortion, each US state will be allowed to finalize its own rules on the topic. It is expected that 20 States will impose restrictions on the procedure or prohibit it in most situations.

Amazon, for example, said it will add a $4,000 benefit for employees to address health issues outside their cities, whether medical or reproductive issues. The Citibank group is expected to increase health benefits, including airfare and accommodation coverage, if necessary.

Another brand that positioned itself was Match Group, owner of the Tinder app, creating a fund for employees to have access to money to pay for abortion expenses. Uber, on the other hand, must offer rides to customers seeking reproductive care in another state, in addition to committing to pay fees to drivers who are fined for transporting passengers to abortion clinics.

Roe v. wade

Until 1973, most US states considered abortion a crime. But in Texas in 1970, a young woman – alias Jane Roe – challenged the constitutionality of local legislation, and three years later, the Supreme Court ruled on the legality of abortion nationwide.

On the verge of turning 50, the topic returns to the center of judicial discussion. According to a document leaked by the Politico news agency, the judges must overturn the current decision and pass the case on to be debated between deputies and senators.

Check out the list of companies that have announced pro-abortion measures:

– Amazon

– Apple

– Citigroup

– HP Enterprise

– Levi’s

– Match

– Salesforce

– Uber

