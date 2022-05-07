Analyzes point to an increase in norovirus cases in Salvador; disease is highly contagious

The city of saviorin Bahia, observes a increase in the number of known cases of norovirusan infectious agent that is not frequent among the population, but is very contagious. The alert comes from the analysis of samples made by the Virology Laboratory of the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA). The information is from G1 Bahia.





According to data collected by the laboratory, between the end of April and the first week of May, of 35

samples, at least 15 tested positive for norovirus.





Highly infectious, norovirus is transmitted through the contact with an infected person, with surfaces or objects contaminated by the virus or by ingestion of contaminated water or food. Symptoms usually start between 24 and 72 hours after the initial infection, but can start as early as 12 hours.

Norovirus has caused an outbreak in several cities in the Rio Grande do Sul in October 2021 and January 2022. Fecal samples from infected patients were analyzed by the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Paraná (Lacen-PR), which confirmed the disease.

In 2011, the state of Goiás also recorded three cases of the disease in the municipalities of Goiânia, Trindade and Anápolis. In November of the same year, outbreaks of norovirus were configured in the cities of Córrego do Ouro and São Miguel do Araguaia after more than 500 people were affected.









The first sign of norovirus is usually a sudden onset of nausea followed by vomiting in projectile and severe diarrhea, and infected patients may have fever and stomach cramps, symptoms that can last for about three days.





There is no specific treatment for the disease, but some precautions can prevent contamination, such as maintain hand hygiene and cleanlinessavoid contact with the vomit of others and the use of a mask when caring for infected people, as the virus can also be transmitted by airway.





Despite the increase in cases in Salvador, the city’s Health Department informed, in a note to G1, that the hypothesis of virus outbreak caused by norovirus is discardedeven in the face of the increase in demand for care at the Upas and flu in the capital.

