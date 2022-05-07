Apple, Google and Microsoft make pact to end passwords

Apple, Google and Microsoft have agreed to adopt FIDO authentication on their platforms, a new password-free login standard. The idea is that users can use the main systems of these companies with this new form of authentication.

As you’ve seen here on Gizmodo, the FIDO Alliance announced in March a new passkey concept that replaces traditional passwords. The idea is that the user logs in to all devices using the same cloud service, with authentication being done by a PC or mobile phone. However, as pointed out by the The Next Webthe details of how it will work in practice are still at this concept stage.

In addition, the system still has some problems to be resolved, such as the impossibility of using multiplatform devices or the need for a new registration in the event of the loss of the authentication device.

But the compromise by the three tech giants is seen as a nod to a future where users don’t have to create multiple complex passwords. Far beyond convenience, the idea is to make logins more secure, including end-to-end encryption.

Goodbye passwords?

The FIDO authentication standard is already used for passwordless login on some websites and apps. However, the system is still not widely used, and needs to be made more secure.

The three companies intend to start adopting the standard over the next year. Therefore, the passwordless login feature is expected to come to Google’s Android and Chrome; macOS, iOS and Apple’s Safari; and Microsoft’s Windows and Edge. This effort must go beyond the giants and also involve website and application developers. So don’t expect the end of passwords to happen overnight.