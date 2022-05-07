Are you one of the people who shouldn’t eat too much bananas? find it out

Banana is a fruit widely consumed in Brazil because of its delicious taste and health benefits. These benefits are given because it is rich in fiber, potassium, magnesium and vitamins, very important elements for the proper functioning of the body.

Despite this, there are some people who should avoid eating bananas. These individuals are part of groups with specific conditions that can be triggered or aggravated by the regular consumption of the fruit.

Next, meet 4 types of people who should avoid eating bananas in excess.

1 – Allergies

People with a latex allergy are usually more likely to be allergic to bananas as well. Symptoms of this condition usually appear soon after eating food, and include swelling in the face and throat, stuffy nose, irritated eyes and even abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea in more severe cases.

2 – Diabetics

The sweetness of the fruit is proof that it is rich in fructose and other carbohydrates, which in the blood are transformed into sugar. For those who have diabetes, the tip is to choose the greenest fruit and dose the amount ingested well.

3 – People with bowel problems

If you suffer from constipation and bet on bananas as a source of fiber, be careful with the amount. According to a study published in the journal Microbial Ecology in Health and Diseaseits excessive consumption can cause constipation, since the fruit is rich in tannic acid.

4 – People with hyperkalemia

People with high levels of potassium in the body should also eat smaller amounts of the fruit. Excess of this mineral causes chest pain, irregular heart rate, breathing difficulties, tiredness, nausea and vomiting.