Biden announces new military reinforcement for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, MAY 6 (ANSA) – US President Joe Biden announced on Friday another package of military aid for Ukraine and said he would provide artillery ammunition, radar and other equipment. The information was announced by the White House.

The American leader called on the US Congress and allies to continue ensuring the flow of arms to Kiev against the Russian invasion and stressed that his “administration is almost out of funds that can be used to send military aid to Ukraine”.

In a statement, Biden did not specify the value of the new package, but urged Congress to pass his proposed $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine.

According to a senior official, the aid amounts to US$150 million.

According to Biden, for the Ukrainian government to succeed at this stage of the war, its international partners, including the US, must continue to show unity and determination to keep the flow of arms and ammunition into Kiev uninterrupted.”

“Congress must act quickly to provide the funds needed to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,” Biden warned.

So far, the US government has already approved, in total, the sending of US$ 3.4 billion in military assistance since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on February 24th.