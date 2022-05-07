Bolsonaro vetoes in full waiver of targets for SUS providers

05/05/2022 – 18:52

Mário Oliveira/Manaus City Hall The vetoed proposal exempted entities from meeting targets in contracts with the SUS

President Jair Bolsonaro fully vetoed a proposal that guarantees financial transfers to providers of the Unified Health System (SUS) and waives the fulfillment of goals due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The message with the veto was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Thursday (5).

According to the Presidency, the Ministry of Health recommended a full veto for “contrary to the public interest”. There is no date for analysis of the veto by the National Congress. For it to be overthrown, an absolute majority of the votes of deputies (257) and senators (41) is required, computed separately.

The text approved by Congress is a substitute of the Chamber, prepared by deputy André Fufuca (PP-MA), to Bill 2753/21, authored by Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP). Entities would be exempted from meeting the quantitative and qualitative targets of contracts with the SUS until June 2022.

Parliamentarians in favor of the project pointed to the need for legal certainty for acts carried out by the Ministry of Health in the Covid-19 pandemic. In recommending the veto, the ministry claimed that the declaration of the end of the emergency situation (Ordinance 913/22) now prevents the waiver of targets in the SUS.

At the time of the vote in the Chamber, deputy Kim Kataguiri (União-SP) had already spoken out against the proposal. “We need to renegotiate the quality and quantity goals of SUS elective surgeries, and not simply extend the deadline for hospitals to fail to comply with the procedures”, he argued in plenary.

Reporting – Ralph Machado

Editing – Ana Chalub