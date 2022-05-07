Cases of respiratory syndrome grow in Brazil, points out Fiocruz | WH3 – System 103 – Radio Ray of Light – Radio Leader
Jenni Smith 1 hour agoHealthComments Off on Cases of respiratory syndrome grow in Brazil, points out Fiocruz | WH3 – System 103 – Radio Ray of Light – Radio Leader2 Views
Cases of respiratory syndrome grow in Brazil, points out Fiocruz | WH3 – Sistema 103 – Radio Raio de Luz – Rádio Lider – Jornal O Lider
RESPIRATORY SYNDROMES – 05/07/2022 10:15
Cases of respiratory syndrome grow in Brazil, points out Fiocruz
Data from the InfoGripe Bulletin indicate that 14 states recorded an increase in respiratory conditions
Thanks for the collaboration!
The cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome started to grow again in Brazil. Data from the last InfoGripe Bulletin of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) indicate that 14 states registered an increase in respiratory conditions. For the time being, the laboratory information associated with the cases does not allow for digging, but the suspicion, according to researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe, is that the scenario is related to Covid-19. “What leads to this hypothesis that it is related to Covid-19, although it has some influence from the flu virus, is the age group in which this increase is happening, which are precisely adults. In February there were other respiratory viruses that are specific to children and this increase now in adults leads us to believe that it is precisely Covid, because it affects the adult population more,” he said. The researcher analyzes that the increase may also be a reflection of part of the population having relaxed with the vaccine booster.