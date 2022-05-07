China will respond harshly if US and NATO try to use ‘Ukraine plan’ in Taiwan, says professor

For Beijing, the principle that there is only one China is non-negotiable.

Sputnik – China is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, with some authors from the Chinese newspaper Global Times criticizing the US for abusing its superpower status and escalating the crisis in Ukraine. They dub Washington the “Voldemort of the global order” and the “vampire” who creates “enemies” and makes his fortunes from the profits of war.

Beijing has indeed taken a tough stand against Washington and NATO regarding the conflict in Ukraine, says Thomas W. Pauken II, a Beijing-based Asia-Pacific commentator and author of the book “USA vs. China: From the Trade War.” to the Reciprocal Agreement”.

China has chosen a balancing strategy with regard to the crisis in Ukraine since the beginning of the Moscow special operation. Beijing has not embraced the West’s anti-Russia restrictions and has abstained on several occasions from voting on UN General Assembly resolutions against Moscow.

“Beijing has little to gain by joining the international chorus condemning Moscow,” writes Yan Xuetong, professor and dean of the Institute of International Relations at Tsinghua University in his opinion piece in the journal Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese are well aware that regardless of what China says or does in response to the Russian special operation, “Washington is unlikely to soften its containment strategy towards Beijing,” according to the professor.

“[Pequim] see now how Washington is deliberately escalating the war [na Ucrânia] in order to perpetuate it, thus weakening Russia and China”, Xuetong writes. China, President Xi Jinping’s response is likely to be tough, Pauken points out.

“The Chinese believe that if Taipei joins NATO or declares independence, Beijing will have no choice but to invade and retake the island,” writes an Asia-Pacific affairs commentator. “The Chinese don’t see a peaceful separation coming. They are willing to die to retake Taiwan. But Westerners seem confused and don’t understand the Chinese mindset on the Taiwan issue.”

Currently, NATO appears ready to proceed with expansion, as Finland and Sweden are considering joining the bloc. The commentator notes that there are also rumors that the transatlantic military bloc could one day admit South Korea. NATO and Seoul have been developing dialogue and cooperation since 2005.

Pauken believes that in times of high inflation, the biggest winners will be markets with large amounts of natural resources, including oil, gas, coal, minerals, rare earths and many other commodities. At the same time, the biggest losers will be those heavily reliant on the service and consumer industries, namely the European Union (EU), the UK and the US.

“The world will face severe energy and food shortages, as well as serious disruptions to global supply chains,” opines the author.

Meanwhile, trade ties between China and Russia are likely to “remain robust and have the potential for enormous growth for both sides” as Russia is the world’s largest holder of natural resources and a founding member of the One Belt initiative. , One Route, according to Pauken.

