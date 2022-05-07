Conservative Congressman Madison Cawthorn, US, appears naked with man in video: ‘we were joking’ – World

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Conservative Congressman Madison Cawthorn, US, appears naked with man in video: ‘we were joking’ – World 3 Views

the american congressman Madison Cawthorn26, who had a leaked video in which he appears naked in a bed with another man, called the scene a “Just kidding” made with a “friend”.

Cawthorn is a Republican congressman known in the United States for championing conservative and anti-LGBTQIA+ agendas. Raised in a Baptist community in North Carolina, the politician made a career out of traditional Christian agendas and reinforcing masculinity.

The video, released by American Muckrakers PACwhich runs a website called fireMadison.com, has had repercussions among politicians. The deputy defended himself and denied that the scene was a sexual act.

“Years ago in this video, I was being rude to a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting silly and joking. That’s it.”

The Republican also said that he is being the target of blackmail and a smear campaign for the proximity of the primary elections, scheduled for May 17.

“I will not back down. Blackmail will not win,” assured the youngest US congressman, who will run for re-election in the Republican Party.


I want to receive exclusive content about the world

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russia says it will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine; Bush compares Zelensky to Churchill

According to a Russian government spokesman, nuclear equipment is not part of the ‘military operation’ …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved