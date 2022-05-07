Conservative deputy seen naked with man says it was a ‘joke’

A representative of the Republican Party of the United States had leaked a video in which he appears to be naked with another man in a bed and defended himself on social media, saying it was all a joke with a friend. Madison Cawthorn, 26, is conservative, espouses “masculine” ideals and was elected the youngest lawmaker in the country. He claims to be the victim of a blackmail and smear campaign.

In a leaked video released by the American Muckrakers PAC, it is possible to see the deputy, who defends anti-LGBTQIA+ agendas, in bed naked with another boy. “Years ago in this video I was being rude to a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting silly and joking. That’s it,” he said on social media. “Blackmail won’t win.”

Republican politicians such as Congressman Paul Gosar have expressed support for Madison, saying the system is “working hard to bring down the loyalists” because they are the people the “regime fears the most.”

According to American TV ABC, Cawthorn accused fellow party members of inviting him to orgies in March. The Republican also claimed to have seen other lawmakers using cocaine.

The congressman spent part of his life in a conservative Baptist community in North Carolina and, in his political career, he focused on the defense of traditional Christian ideas and principles and the importance of masculinity.

Madison is running for congressional re-election and 11 days from now, on May 17, he faces opponents from his own party to decide who will run for Congress.