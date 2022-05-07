Couple suspected of murder arrested after duck reveals elderly woman’s grave to police

The duck above underwent emergency surgery, in which it had its penis removed. Assembly/R7

According to the New York Post, Dave, as he is called, had gangrenous limb due to intense sexual activity with three partners: Dora, Edith and Freda. Reproduction/New York Post

Owner Josh Watson, from Torquay, England, says the animal would mate ‘between five and 10 times a day’, even outside the mating season. Reproduction/New York Post

Dave's insatiable desire was also not fully accepted by the trio of paws, who used to peck at his penis.

Watson explains that the animal's limb practically rotted away and the antibiotics given to it no longer had any effect.

At the veterinary hospital, professional Sonya Miles decided to have the penis removed, as the condition could become fatal over time. Reproduction/New York Post

Only 1 cm of phallus is left, which will not prevent the animal from urinating — the duck's penis is used only for sexual purposes, according to the veterinarian.

She also explains that the member's absence will not stop Dave from trying to mate. Therefore, to assuage the boy's temptations and help him in the postoperative period, Watson separated him from his companions.

The kitten above had to be hospitalized after starring in a real sex marathon, in an animal hotel in China

According to the Argentine newspaper Crónica, the cat’s tutors explained to employees that Xiaopi, as he is called, was not neutered. Reproduction/Chronicle

However, the warning seems to have gone in one ear and out the other: ‘They didn’t feed him during the day and let him out of the cage at night’, said one of the owners.



Playback/Pexels

Who can check out the feline Don Juan's performance through a hotel surveillance camera

'Between 10 pm and 5 am, Xiaopi had sex with 5 cats', reports the tutor

‘And these are just the ones I could see on the recording’ Reproduction/Chronicle

Exhausted, the kitty needed to receive serum and glucose in the vein after the episode

The establishment apologized for what had happened and made itself available to pay the costs of Xiaopi's care. In addition, it will also compensate the owners of each cat in the event of pregnancy by R$ 282.

A man from Muranga County, Kenya, had his genitals cut off after an alcoholic night out with friends.

According to information from the British tabloid Daily Mail, Moses Wanyoike, 51, slept at the suspect’s house after 6 hours of drinking. Playback/Pexels

On the way to rest, Wanyoike remembers the boy saying he would circumcise him, but he didn't take the story seriously. Neighbors say they heard screams during the night.

Upon waking up, the victim went to the bathroom and only then realized that something was missing. Residents tried to look for at least the penis in the vicinity, but without success.

Until they suggested that this friend had eaten Wanyoike's 'parts'. 'He was a total mess. He was bleeding profusely and his pants were torn in the back,' said a man who participated in the search.

James Karanja, representative of the county council, referred the victim to the hospital and also went to the police to report the case. Reproduction/Daily Mail

'Such a bizarre act cannot be practiced by sober people. They must have used drugs', speculates Karanja