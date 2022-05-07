DF releases HPV vaccine for women up to 45 years and men up to 26

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) temporarily expanded the public authorized to take the HPV vaccine in the public network. The paste has about 7,500 doses whose expiration date expires next Wednesday (11/5); in order not to discard these immunizers, the agency will allow new age groups to be vaccinated.

You can get vaccinated, until stocks run out:

Girls and women aged 9 to 45 years; and

Boys and men aged 9 to 26 years.

Vaccination against HPV routinely serves girls from 9 to 14 years old and boys from 9 to 11 years old, but the application in adolescents and adults is also effective. That’s what the manager of Surveillance of Immune-preventable Diseases and Water and Food Transmission (Gevitha), Renata Brandão, explains. “Patients in this age group were already taking the HPV vaccine, but only specific groups, such as those with HIV and undergoing cancer treatment”, she details.

Immunizers are available in routine vaccination rooms. Access the list of locations at this link.

dose schedule

For men aged 15 to 26 and women aged 15 to 45, the vaccination schedule is three doses, with an interval of two months between the first and the second, and six months from the second to the third. For girls and boys aged 9 to 14 years, the schedule should be two doses, with an interval of six months.

The GDF will guarantee the subsequent doses to complete the vaccination schedule of patients who receive the first application of the immunizer against HPV in this temporary campaign.

human papillomavirus

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is an extremely common sexually transmitted infection that can cause everything from genital warts to cancers such as cancer of the cervix, penis and larynx.

The vaccine that prevents HPV protects against four types of the virus – two low-risk and two high-risk. Low-risk ones are found in 90% of genital warts, also known as genital warts. As for those at high risk, the vaccine protects against the subtypes of HPV responsible for 70% of cases of cervical cancer.

