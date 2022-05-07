Epic Games Store is giving away another game for free and next week’s titles deserve your attention ⋆

As usual on Thursdays, the epic games updated the list of free games on the Epic Games Store and has already released another good option for players. Honestly, this week’s title is not a big attraction, but next week’s games promise a lot. By the way, it seems that the store decided to “hold the wave” this week, with a view to getting ready to deliver two great quality titles within a few days… let’s check out the gifts?

Until 12:00 pm on May 12th (Brasilia time) the game terraforming mars will be available for free and permanent redemption via the Epic Games Store. This is an option intended for players who enjoy 4X-type strategy games, but some different elements, such as collectible cards and multiplayer disputes, end up helping to make the game a little more attractive. As I highlighted, the gift was released this week and even deserves to be redeemed (for free, why not?). However, it is next week’s gifts that promise a lot.

That’s right! As soon as it updated the banner with the store’s free offers, Epic Games revealed that jotun and price will be delivered to the players. Remembering that this will not be the first time that the games will be offered for free, that is, those who did not redeem before will have a second chance. About the titles, we can say that Jotun is one of the best adventures related to the viking world and Prey is a science fiction game that guarantees moments of high adrenaline. Anyway, if you don’t miss opportunities to get games for free, it’s worth keeping an eye out for updates from the Epic Games Store.

