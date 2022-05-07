Federal Government delivers Basic Health Unit in Gurinhém (PB) — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Federal Government delivered to the population of Gurinhém, in Paraíba, this Thursday (5), a Basic Health Unit (UBS) to further reinforce the services provided by the Unified Health System (SUS) in the city. For the completion of the work at UBS Dr. Severino Elias de Paiva Araújo, R$ 326,400 were invested in federal resources, with an expected transfer of another R$ 81,000 to the unit.

The opening ceremony was attended by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. In order to provide quality services to the population of more than 14 thousand inhabitants, UBS is equipped with offices, rooms for examinations and emergencies and for dental care.

Marli Alves da Costa, 66, retired, says that her husband is bedridden and that it is very difficult to travel to receive medical care. With the new UBS, she says, that should improve. “There are more doctors, more devices. I go whenever I need to. The city hall even provides transportation for us to go to another city. But having a unit here is better,” she says.

The new unit also brought hope for improved assistance to farmer Maria das Dores da Silva Medeiros, 54, known to her neighbors as ‘dona Doura’. “My father passed away 2 years ago. I had a hard time getting better care for him. I left here to get care in another city. At the time, if I had another UBS, I would have been able to get care for him faster.”

During the event, the Ministry of Health also signed an ordinance establishing the Cuida Mais Brasil program. “This program, instituted by the government of President Bolsonaro, aims to expand access for Brazilians, particularly our mothers and children, who are the future of our nation, to pediatricians and obstetricians in our country,” said the Minister of Health.

With an investment of R$ 169.6 million for this year, the initiative aims to improve women’s health and maternal and child health through improved work and incentives, which can also be used to hire pediatricians and gynecologists/obstetricians in Primary Care – the gateway to SUS.

The financing of Cuida Mais Brasil will be divided by health region, considering the transfer floor of R$ 108.6 thousand and the ceiling of up to R$ 489.3 thousand, and the resource will be transferred in seven installments. To calculate the amount allocated to each health region, the quantitative population, geographic profile and proportion of pediatricians and obstetrician-gynecologists were considered.

It will be up to the municipalities and the Federal District to promote the increase in the offer of care.

