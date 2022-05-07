Final Fantasy XVI is almost ready, says Naoki Yoshida

Time to warm up the Chocobos! Final Fantasy XVI is closer than we think. According to producer Naoki Yoshida, plans around the RPG’s marketing and production are accelerating. In addition, a trailer is ready to be presented to players soon.

Yoshida delivered this information during a NieR event. At the conference, the dev said he had given up recent Japanese holidays to take care of FF XIV and FF XVI. The team continues to do the necessary polishing and he assured that the title is practically ready.

For some reason not revealed by the producer, the trailer was not previously released. Now the focus remains on identifying bugs in the development process and marketing plan for Final Fantasy XVI.

The new Final Fantasy wasn’t listed as one of the releases for 2022, but now, things seem to have heated up and it could be that Square Enix has given us a premiere preview. We just have to wait.

