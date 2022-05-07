Foods with super powers are a myth, although many of them have extremely beneficial effects. However, you can’t bet all your chips on one food to solve problems. What must be done is to rely on the help of nutrients to strengthen and improve the health of the body. For example, there is a food that helps prevent breast cancer, combined with other healthy practices.

Food that helps prevent breast cancer: what is it?

The food that helps prevent breast cancer is a much simpler item than you might think. This is good old-fashioned extra virgin olive oil. It is a food with a good amount of monounsaturated fatty acids, especially oleic acid. Olive oil is also rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamins (A, D, E and K). In addition, it also has natural anti-inflammatories.

A paper published in the specialized journal Eropean Journal of Clinical Nutrition (EJCN) commented on the matter. The research was analyzed by several experts in oncology, for example. Cooked or raw olive oil can offer a protective effect that makes it a food that helps to prevent breast cancer.

Extra virgin olive oil is a food that helps prevent breast cancer

It is worth noting that millions of women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. The disease can also affect men, but in a significantly smaller and rarer amount than it affects women.

Practicing physical activity, having a regular medical exam and eating olive oil helps to prevent breast cancer.

“With the results of this study, we confirm that moderate consumption of virgin olive oil is associated with a lower incidence of breast cancer. Although with this epidemiological subanalysis we do not attempt to explore the causes of this benefit, the scientific literature shows us that this food contains substances with a protective effect against this tumor, many of which are lost during the oil refining process”, said doctor Marina Pollán, one of the coordinators of the study group.