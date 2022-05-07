Foz records three deaths and 217 new cases of covid-19 in a week – H2FOZ

Victims were between 65 and 88 years old; number of infected is similar to the previous bulletin.

Weekly bulletin released this Wednesday, 4, records three deaths and 217 new occurrences of covid-19 in Foz do Iguaçu. The victims are women aged 65 and 80 and a man aged 88; infected people are from 3 months to 84 years old.

Of the 217 new occurrences, 153 people must comply with isolation at home, and 66 went through this period of health restriction. There are ten hospitalizations in hospitals, according to the report of the 17th epidemiological week, released by the Municipal News Agency (AMN).

The number of deaths is higher than that recorded in the April 27 bulletin, which reported one death. The new cases are similar to the previous weekly epidemiological report, when 220 infections were confirmed by the new coronavirus.

In the pandemic, 1,265 people lost their lives to the disease in Foz do Iguaçu. Since March 2020, the incidence of the first case, there have been 74,861 positive diagnoses of covid-19, of which 73,433 are considered recovered by public health.

Weekly Bulletin of May 4th – Image: Reproduction/Foz City Hall

