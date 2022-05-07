Grand Theft Auto V: see comparison between all versions of the game

Game was released for the last three generations of consoles from Sony and Microsoft

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best selling games of all time with over 160 million copies sold worldwide. To achieve this milestone, the game has been made available on multiple platforms over the years, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and more recently Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5.

With different specs and ever-increasing firepower on consoles and PRAÇAthe channel The Bit Analyst gathered all the already released versions of GTA V in a compilation that shows the technical and graphical differences of the title that has been crossing generations.

Check out the comparison below.

See below for information on resolution, frame rate and size of the game installed on each platform.

Playstation 3

Resolution: 720p

Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Installed Size: 33GB

Playstation 4

Resolution: 1080p

Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Installed Size: 91.42 GB

PlayStation 5

Loyalty Mode Resolution: 2160p (4K) Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Performance Mode Resolution: 1440p Frame Rate: 60 FPS

Performance Ray Tracing Mode Resolution: 1440p dynamic Frame Rate: 60 FPS Ray Tracing: Active

Installed Size: 92.76 GB

Xbox 360

Resolution: 720p

Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Installed Size: 33GB

Xbox one

Resolution: 1080p

Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Installed Size: 95.30 GB

Xbox Series S

Loyalty Mode Resolution: 1440p Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Performance Mode Resolution: 1080p Frame Rate: 60 FPS

Installed Size: 87.80 GB

Xbox Series X

Loyalty Mode Resolution: 2160p (4K) Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Performance Mode Resolution: 1440p Frame Rate: 60 FPS

Performance Ray Tracing Mode Resolution: 1440p dynamic Frame Rate: 60 FPS Ray Tracing: Active

Installed Size: 87.80 GB

Ultra

Installed Size: 105.14 GB

What did you think of the comparison? Share in the comments with your opinion!

