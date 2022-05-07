health units in ES have an increase of up to 80% in the care of children

Photo: TV Vitória





That typical autumn chill hasn’t really arrived yet, but the capixabas are already starting to feel the effects of the change of season. And one of these effects is reflected in the increase in care for people with respiratory symptoms in health units, especially children and the elderly.

In Greater Vitória, the number of children treated with this type of symptoms has grown significantly in recent months, according to city halls. In Serra alone, this increase exceeded 80%. In Vila Velha, it was around 40%.

“We have reinforced all the scales, both in the medical clinic and in pediatrics. We do not have a volume of care that justifies a long wait for the population. We are waiting around an hour and 15 minutes, both in pediatrics and in the medical clinic”, stressed the health secretary of Vila Velha, Cátia Lisboa.

The Municipality of Cariacica reported that the number of calls increased significantly in the Emergency Care of Trevo de Alto Lage, Bela Vista, Flexal and Nova Rosa da Penha, but did not inform how much this increase was.

The City of Vitória reported that notifications of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in children and adolescents are stable in the health services of the Capital.

Pulmonologist Jessica Polese explains that children and the elderly are the most sensitive to changes in thermometers and, therefore, tend to seek more medical attention.

“Who can develop complications is the public that we think is most dangerous, which are patients with lung disease. Patients who are very young – babies, small children – and the elderly, who already have other diseases together, which make the condition difficult whole”, highlighted the specialist, who warned of the risk of prolonged symptoms.

“In general, a common cold lasts from three to five days. It’s over that period and if he still has phlegm or any symptoms, he really needs to seek care, because he escaped that period, and the thing could be getting into another situation”, completed.

Mothers seek care in health facilities

Who needed to seek medical attention for her son was the attendant Liziane Macário Santos. She says that little Nathan, 2 years old, didn’t wake up well. Concerned, she went to the Glória Emergency Room, in Vila Velha, one of the units that registered the most increase in traffic, according to the city hall.

“Natan started with a very strong flu crisis, accompanied by coughing, snoring in the chest and a lot of shortness of breath. It was one of the reasons I came to seek care here in the PA”, he said.

Who was also at the unit, this Friday (6), was the saleswoman Elaine Moreira de Paula, who took her 6-year-old daughter Lais. She says that the girl has had two appointments in the last two weeks, and that the persistent cough has worried her.

“With this change in time, she started with a very persistent cough. I had brought her about 14 days ago, she took an antibiotic, but it continued. Then today I brought her, the doctor examined it, the little lung is fine. I feel calmer” .

Marketing analyst Enikelly Vieira says that the change in time requires more care for the children, especially the youngest, Isack, 1 year and 8 months old.

“I don’t know if it’s the immunity that’s low, I don’t know if it’s because he’s very small, just one year and eight months. But the weather has changed, he gets the flu”, he said.

READ TOO:

>> Fiocruz indicates possible increase in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome

>> Hospitals in SP have released children hospitalized for respiratory diseases

>> Are children who left home little during the pandemic getting sick more? Understand

With information from reporter Luana Damasceno, from TV Vitória/Record TV