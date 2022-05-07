“Her name is Charlotte”

posted on 05/05/2022 15:40



A little too scary for a pet, isn’t it? – (credit: Reproduction/Facebook/IFL Science)

While many in the world would simply move and sell their house, an Australian (very rooted) proves that he has reached a new level of abstraction by deciding to have a free spider inside the house as a “pet”. Jake Gray creates a Huntsman Spider to avoid cockroach pests inside the home, and the little animal even has a name: Charlotte.

The case is not new and won social media in 2020, before the pandemic, when Gray posted the image of the “pet” on Australian spider identification pagea Facebook group in Australia that is dedicated to sharing photos of spiders appearing in people’s homes.

Gray’s post soon became popular in the group of almost 73,000 people, and some even considered the possibility that the situation was fake news, or even an exaggeration of the man. Earlier this year, however, Gray spoke to the US portal IFL Science to confirm the “adoption” of the spider and give more details about the case.

“Hunter Spiders have always been accepted in our home, especially as they eat cockroaches, and we chose not to use chemicals to kill any pests,” Gray said.

According to the Australian, the idea of ​​giving a name to the spider and treating it as a “pet” occurred to try to calm the two children in relation to the arachnid. “The last time we saw Charlotte it was about 12 months ago, and now she seems to have grown up,” says the man.

Gray also said that watching Charlotte devour an Asian House Gecko (an Australian version of the popular Brazilian gecko) was the “high point” of her relationship with the spider.





The risks and care of the Huntsman Spider

to the portal IFL Scienceecologist and spider experts Linda S. Rayor explained that Huntsman Spiders don’t generally attack humans and details what to do if you find one (spoiler: it’s not breeding like a pet).

“If you meet the species, you need to do two things. The first is to control yourself, she won’t hurt you. The second is to get a bowl and get the spider back to the wild. They rarely bite humans, as they prefer to run to avoid predators. And even when they do bite, most bites are defensive, quick nips, without injecting venom,” she explains.