Here’s how to stop WhatsApp media from automatically downloading

Daily, users of Whatsapp receive various media messages (images and videos). Normally, when the files are uploaded to the conversation, they are also downloaded and saved in the smartphone’s gallery.

However, there is a feature that prevents images and videos from being automatically installed on the phone. See how to use it below:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile; Tap the three dots in the upper right corner; Then click on “Settings” (Android)/ “Settings” (iOS); Once this is done, click on the “Storage and data” option; Finally, tap on “Automatic Media Download”; If the option “Never enabled”, change to Wi-Fi or Cellular Data (3G/4G).

Check out 4 new app features

continuously, the Whatsapp seeks to promote the best experience to its users. Because of this, many features are released on the Web, Android and iOS versions in order to make people’s lives easier. Check out 4 new features released in the messenger below.

Four new WhatsApp features

Polls Option

Recently it was discovered that the messenger is working on a feature to create group polls. The novelty should be released in a future app update.

additional mobile device

In addition to the possibility of having more than one web device (PC) connected to the same account at the same time, the messenger is testing the ability to also link an additional mobile device.

The new feature was identified in the beta update for Android (2.22.10.13).

status updates

Another function that Whatsapp plans to release is to let people see status updates directly from the app’s chat list. When the user has an active publication, a circle will appear around their profile picture, just like on Instagram.

The functionality is being tested in the WhatsApp Desktop beta, however, it should also be released for the Android and iOS version of the messenger.

Beta version for Desktop

Finally, the web version of Whatsapp is testing a feature that allows users to react to contact statuses with up to eight emoji options.

The same functionality should be quoted soon for Android and iOS.