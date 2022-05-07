HyperX has products with up to 50% off on KaBuM’s Mega May!

Offers will be available at promotional price until May 31st

THE Kaboom! is carrying out its promotion Mega May throughout the month and HyperXgaming company HPhas 31 products with discounts of up to 50%, including 14 models of headsets, six models of keyboards and two mice, in addition to other peripheral options.

The promotion runs until the 31st of May and is part of the celebration of the 19th anniversary of the Kaboomwhich is also carrying out the ninja mission, which consists of taking a customer to assemble their setup directly from the company’s stock, to compete for this chance it is necessary to buy from 300 reais at the store Kaboomfor every BRL 300 spent, a coupon is generated to participate in the Ninja Mission.

Among the main products of HyperX we can mention the gaming microphone HyperX Quadcast S what are you with 41% off, leaving for BRL 929.90in addition to the keyboard HyperX Alloy Origins that is going outR$ 529.90 with 33% off and the headset HyperX Cloud Stinger Pink per BRL 199.90.

HyperX Quadcast S gaming microphone from R$ 1,777.67 for R$ 929.90 (41% off)

HyperX Alloy Origins Keyboard normally costs BRL 941.06, goes for BRL 529.90 (33% off)

HyperX Cloud Stinger Pink Headset R$470.47 for R$199.90 (50% off)

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Keyboard: 39% off. From BRL 929.29 to BRL 479.90

HyperX QuadCast Microphone: 37% off. From 1411.65 for R$749.90

HyperX Cloud Stinger Headset: 37% off. From BRL 376.35 to BRL 199.90

HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless Mouse: 36% off. From BRL 823.41 to BRL 446.90

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Headset: 31% off. From BRL 1,035.18 to BRL 599.90

HyperX Cloud II Headset: 27% off. From BRL 894.00 to BRL 549.90

HyperX Cloud Buds In-Ear Headphone: 16% off. From BRL 333.22 to BRL 249.90

