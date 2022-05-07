More than 50 civilians left Azovstal this Friday, says pro-Russian separatist group | Ukraine and Russia

More than 50 people left the Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol this Friday (6), the territorial defense headquarters of the self-declared People’s Republic of Donetsk said on Saturday.
The civilians were sent to a reception center near Bezimenne, in the breakaway republic, whose forces are fighting alongside Russian troops to expand their control of much of eastern Ukraine.
Dozens of civilians have been stranded for weeks alongside the remaining Ukrainian forces that remain at the frequently bombed steelworks.
So far, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have helped nearly 500 civilians flee the area during two operations last week. In a briefing to the UN Security Council, Guterres declined to elaborate on the new operation “to avoid jeopardizing a possible success”.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, November 11, 2021.
“I hope that continued coordination with Moscow and Kiev will lead to more humanitarian pauses to allow civilians to get through safely from the fighting and for aid to reach those in critical need. We must continue to do everything possible to get people out of these hellish landscapes.” , he told the 15-member board.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, pictured June 2021 — Photo: Joshua Roberts/Reuters/Archive
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused Russia of lying to the Security Council.
“Only Russia started this war and only Russia can end it. Silence the weapons, withdraw from Ukrainian territory and embrace diplomacy,” she said.