Mother arrested after brutal death of son must leave UK jail | World

A mother charged with the death of her 17-month-old son in the UK could be released from prison weeks after the British Parole Board ruled in her favour.

Tracey Connolly was arrested in 2009 after admitting to causing or allowing the death of her son Peter at her home in Tottenham, north London, in 2007.

Known publicly in the UK as Baby P, the boy suffered over 50 injuries before his death.

British Justice Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the Council’s decision to grant Connolly parole and said the body needed a “review”.

Raab, who asked the Parole Board to reconsider the decision made in March, described the actions of Connelly, now 40, as “sheer evil”.

“The decision to release her demonstrates why the parole board needs a fundamental overhaul, including a ministerial check for the most serious offenders, to serve and protect the public,” he said.

The Parole Board’s review of Connelly’s case was completed in March. This is the fourth time the court has reviewed the British woman’s sentence since she was arrested in 2009.

She had already won the right to leave prison on parole in 2013, but was arrested again in 2015 for violating the terms of the sentence.

The Parole Board also reassessed her case in 2015, 2017 and 2019, but declined to release her or transfer her to open custody.

Following the Council’s latest decision to grant Connely parole, Dominic Raab asked the body to re-examine its decision.

‘The original decision is maintained’

But the council reaffirmed its deliberation and determined to maintain the original decision.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said in a statement: “Following the Secretary of State’s request for reconsideration, a judge ruled that the decision taken by independent members of the Parole Board was not unreasonable, as stated in the reconsideration request. , and the original decision stands.”

Tracey Connelly confessed to being responsible for her son's death

After leaving prison, Connelly will be subject to restrictions on movement, activities and contacts with specific people. She also received a list of 20 extra conditions that she must follow.

Among them is the obligation to live at a specific address, use an electronic monitoring chip, comply with a curfew and inform the court about all your personal relationships.

Your internet and phone usage will also be monitored. She was told that she cannot go to certain places to “avoid contact with victims and protect children”.

Baby Peter died on August 3, 2007 while in the care of his mother, as well as her boyfriend Steven Barker and their tenant Jason Owen, who was Barker’s brother.

In addition to Connelly, Barker was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 10 years for raping a two-year-old girl. He received a second sentence of 12 years for his role in Peter’s death.

Owen received an indefinite sentence with a minimum term of three years in prison, later increased to a fixed term of six years.

In the last eight months of his life, Peter received 60 visits from social workers, police and health professionals for complaints about his family’s care. Connelly was even arrested on two occasions, in 2006 and 2007, after the identification of bruises on the baby’s face and body.

The British government had classified the baby’s situation as at risk.

A series of analyzes carried out after his death identified that the authorities had missed several opportunities to save the child’s life if they had acted correctly after the many warning signs.