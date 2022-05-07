Motherboard matter? Let’s combine multiple chipsets and processors!

When can I have problems saving too much on mainboard?

One of the main doubts that come here is the combination of processors and motherboards. In addition to the obvious difficulty of choosing the right product, with so many models, chipsets, sockets and product generations coexisting, the question remains as to which models are suitable. After this barrier of finding out which model is clearly compatible, comes a second question: what if it works, but it’s not enough to get the most out of the CPU?

That’s because an entry-level motherboard can be compatible with high-end processors and even operate successfully, head-on mixing that we’ve done in the past and penalized our Ryzen 9 3950X harshly. But apart from the obvious mix that wouldn’t work, there is room for a gray area. We’ve already paired a Core i5-12400F, a mid-range model, with a H610M, entry-level 12th Gen Intel Core chipset, and we’ve had no problems.

Let’s get out of this small sample and kick the bucket in the style that Adrena usually does. In this article we will make a wide combination of processors and motherboards, testing both AMD and Intel platforms.

OMG:

motherboards

– Gigabyte A520M DS3H – product link

– B550M Aorus Elite – product link

– X570 Aorus Master – product link

processors

– AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

– AMD Ryzen 9 5900X – product review

Intel

motherboards

– Gigabyte H610M H DDR4 – product link

– B660M Aorus Pro DDR4 – product link

– Z690 Aorus Elite AX DDR4 – product link

Processor

– Intel Core i5-12400F – product review

– Intel Core i9-12900K – product review

Benchmarks – Intel

Benchmarks – AMD

But the performance is only part of the story. We know that there is a large load on the voltage regulator circuit, the VRM (voltage regulator module), proportional to the level of demand of the mainboard. We captured the temperature peak in these structures, after a long period of rendering in Blender. Each motherboard may have variations in temperature sensors, but in general the heat spike is registered in the coils or MOSFETs. Below are the measured temperatures:

We have some high numbers on entry-level chipsets facing mid-range processors, but no catastrophic situation considering we have a scenario of very high CPU load for prolonged periods. But equally this triggers an alert button: entry-level chipsets can have their VRMs heavily overloaded by Ryzen 5 and Core i5 processors.

But now it’s the turn of high-end processors, and you probably know where this goes:

The load becomes absurd, with VRM structures operating close to their physical limits, with possible and even probable consequences in the medium and long term of use. While it didn’t impact the performance of the Ryzen 9 5900X in our synthetic tests, it’s impressive to see the heating up in the A520, and even the B550 was at high temperatures. Remembering that components such as coils, MOSFETS and others tend to lose efficiency as they heat up.

Conclusion

In general, mainboard manufacturers take the plunge when making this decision. They tell you which processors are compatible with a particular motherboard model, providing information about which combination works, but not which one they recommend.

There is a certain consensus on indications, which usually involve combining an entry processor to be paired with an entry chipset (A520 on AMD, H610 on Intel), mid-range CPUs with mid-range chipsets (B550 on AMD, B660 on Intel) and finally the most demanding models should be used on the best cards (X570 on AMD, Z690 on Intel).

Our tests point to something close to that, but with some margin in between. A good mid-range mainboard should handle a high-end CPU, just as an entry card can handle a mid-range CPU, as we’ve already tested.

Here comes another relevant factor: the type of use that will be made. A processor for games and light activities tends to stress the components less. CPU-heavy gameplay – large map games with many players, or high-rate competitive games – or intensive rendering use for long periods will keep voltage modulation structures at high load, and can lead to short effects. term as loss of performance, and in the long term the compromise of components.