Norovirus: these are the symptoms of the virus causing the outbreak in Salvador

In the capital of Bahia, the number of officially registered cases of norovirus increases, according to a survey by the virology laboratory at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA). The situation in Salvador is indicative of a possible outbreak of the infection that resembles the symptoms of food poisoning, marked by vomiting and diarrhea.

Between late April and early May, 15 confirmed cases of norovirus. The number may seem low, but few cases are tested and analyzed in the laboratory, which points to the risk of underreporting of cases of the infectious agent.

Vomiting and diarrhea are the main symptoms of the norovirus, identified in Salvador (Image: Twenty20photos/Envato Elements)

Despite the increase in cases and demand for care in Emergency Care Units (UPas) and flu, officially, the Municipal Health Department denies that the city is facing an outbreak of norovirus.

Medical reports of the progression of the infection

“I have already found this virus in a stool sample from a private hospital and I knew that people with diarrhea and vomiting are arriving in other hospitals. It is good to make an alert, because I have found, in samples that I received from a hospital, the norovirus virus” , explains Gúbio Soares, a virologist at the UFBA Institute of Health Sciences, for the G1.

According to the specialist, the cases of norovirus draw attention, “because it is not a common virus to appear, nor is it always present in the population. When it appears, the tendency is to increase and cause a large outbreak”.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

“Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea,” defines the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the entity, this infectious agent causes inflammation of the stomach and/or intestines, causing acute gastroenteritis.

Among the main symptoms of infection, the CDC highlights:

Diarrhea;

vomiting;

nausea;

Fever.

Stomachache;

Body pain;

Headache.

Symptoms of the infection appear between 12 hours and 48 hours after an individual has contracted the infection, according to the CDC. Despite the intensity of the condition, most people tend to improve within one to three days.

Food poisoning?

Because of the gastrointestinal symptoms, the infection is commonly referred to as “food poisoning” or “stomach infection.” Although noroviruses are the main cause of foodborne illness, other germs and chemicals can also cause the same symptoms. In other words, this is not the only cause of vomiting and diarrhea.

Risks of dehydration

Keeping the body hydrated is critical in case of norovirus infection (Image: Engin akyurt/Unsplash)

Due to the most common symptoms of the infection, the patient may suffer from dehydration. The picture intensifies in young children, the elderly and individuals with other existing diseases. In general, the indication is to drink plenty of water, which avoids possible complications and helps to improve the person’s general health.

How to protect yourself?

Norovirus is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated substances or contact with sick people. In this sense, it is important to take some extra care to prevent infection, such as:

Avoid contact with people who have gastrointestinal symptoms;

Consuming contaminated food or water;

Always wash fruits and vegetables before consumption;

Wash your hands frequently.

“Most of these outbreaks occur in food service settings such as restaurants,” the CDC explains about the incidence of cases among Americans. In the case of Salvador, the origin of the infections has not yet been clarified.

Is there treatment?

There is no specific treatment for norovirus. Thus, medical treatment is palliative and seeks to relieve the patient’s symptoms. The main guideline is to keep the body hydrated, ensuring electrolyte replacement. For this, the patient can use oral salts or even homemade serum. In severe cases, intravenous hydration may be necessary. Confirmation of the diagnosis is made through stool examination.

Source: CDC, State of Goiás and G1