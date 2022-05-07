Possible (more expensive) prices for the “iPhones 14” leak

At this point, you already know(?) basically everything about the “iPhones 14” — the four models, the death of the mini, the arrival of the “iPhone 14 Max”, the hole punch double on the Pro models, the improved cameras and more. However, one very important piece of information is missing: the prices. And, according to a possible recent leak, an increase is on the way.

According to the website MyDrivers [Google Tradutor]based on “international reports”, the new family of flagships of Apple will have a $100 raise along almost the entire line—or about that. More precisely, the vented values ​​for future models are as follows:

“iPhone 14”: $800

“iPhone 14 Max”: US$900

“iPhone 14 Pro”: US$1,100

“iPhone 14 Pro Max”: US$1,200

If the prices prove to be real, the only model that will start at the same price as its predecessor is the “iPhone 14”. On the other hand, with the likely departure from the scene of the mini model, we will have a new price “step” in the family, with the “iPhone 14 Max” starting at US$900 – that is, the possibility of acquiring a flagship of Apple for US$700, as is possible until the iPhone 13 family, should end.

In the case of the Pro models, the increase is more palpable: both the “iPhone 14 Pro” and the “iPhone 14 Pro Max” will, if the rumor is proven, US$100 more expensive than their predecessors. It remains to be seen whether the increase will be justified by more advanced embedded technology or whether Apple simply wants to maintain a regulatory distance for “non-Pro” models.

For comparison purposes, here are the starting prices for the iPhone 13 family in the United States:

iPhone 13 mini: US$700

iPhone 13: $800

iPhone 13 Pro: US$1,000

iPhone 13 Pro Max: US$1,100

Obviously, all this should be treated as mere speculation, because the source is not the most solid. On the other hand, Jon Prosser has already aired a similar information a few days ago, which shows that, at least, the data is in line with the rumor industry.

There is also no way to say how this possible increase would translate into the values ​​of “iPhones 14” in Brazil. However, considering Apple’s track record… well, it might be a good idea to start filling your piggy bank if you’re interested in one of the upcoming models.

