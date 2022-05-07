Protagonists, return of iconic characters cryptocurrency system are revealed in leak

GTA 6 can have three playable protagonists, the return of iconic characters, online shopping system, stock market and Cryptocurrencies

After the great level reached by the GTA 5, which resulted in the title arriving on three different generations of consoles, the sixth part of the saga is long awaited by game fans. Despite the fact that the Rockstar Games recently confirmed that he was working on the GTA 6rumors about the new game have not stopped circulating in recent months.

Now, as I point out the site addictsa former graphic designer who worked at an alleged translation studio for Rockstar Games in Germany leaked information about Reddit on Reddit. GTA 6. With the time that this employee was working on the game of Rockstar Games, this one made a huge post detailing various aspects of the game. this employee says that he worked on translating several pages of the game, as well as translating several applications that we will see in Grand Theft Auto 6.

This alleged employee created a Reddit profile under the name HerrVonCrastenburg and claimed that he worked for a German company until 2019, which did translation as well as localization and game review. According to him, “Rockstar is very secretive about their projects and doesn’t reveal anything until it’s ready to be shown. Therefore, he claims that he has not seen the game, but parts of it such as PNGs, images, some cutscenes in production and some single assets.

The user also stated that “There are three playable characters. Kacey, Ricardo and rose“, the latter being a female character. Secondary protagonists like Tony Prince in GTA 4 return to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Also, the game appears to be set in the modern day, after all, the official claims to have only seen a few vintage car models. One of the articles on the game’s news sites mentions storms and hurricanes, as well as reports of crimes you committed in GTA.

Another rumor that came out recently came from a guy who lives in the city of Miami and noted that some Rockstar employees were in town. According to him, the Rockstar Games was in Wynwood, taking some pictures of buildings and asking permission from some retail stores in the area to film and collect “references” for a job at the production company.

As you all know, the main rumors and leaks of GTA 6 cite that the city of the game will be a new version of the iconic vice city which is inspired by Miami.