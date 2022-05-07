Putin will give ‘apocalyptic alert’ to the West next Monday, says agency

Vladimir Putin will speak at Red Square on Monday (9) (Photo: Sputnik/Alexei Danichev/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Vladimir Putin is expected to hold a grandiose event next Monday

On May 9, victory in the Great Patriotic War is celebrated, as World War II is called in Russia.

Event will be an “apocalyptic alert” for the West

Next Monday (9), Russia will have the celebrations of the 77th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union against Nazi Germany, during the Second World War. Annually, there are celebrations of the date, however, according to Reuters, at the beginning of next week, Putin is expected to send an “apocalyptic alert” to the West.

According to information from Reuters, Vladimir Putin is expected to speak in Red Square. There were also parades of troops, locks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Supersonic fighters, for example, must fly over Saint Basil’s Cathedral. In addition, according to the Ministry of Defense, for the first time since 2010, the Il-80 “apocalypse” command plane will be used. This aircraft would be responsible for taking the top ranks of Russia in the event of a nuclear war.

In Russia, World War II is called the Great Patriotic War. When starting the invasion against Ukraine – called by Putin a “special military operation”, not a war – the president made a comparison between the conflicts.

“The attempt to appease the aggressor on the eve of the Great Patriotic War turned out to be a mistake that cost our people dearly,” Putin said on February 24 as the Russians entered Ukrainian territory. “We will not make such a mistake a second time, we have no right.”

There were two speculations about the 9th of May: Putin could declare the “beginning” of the war against Ukraine, since the invasion is not called that by the Russians, or the end of the conflict, declaring the victory of Russia. Last Wednesday (4), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the hypotheses were “absurd”.

The Russian government also did not say what the content of Putin’s speech will be next Monday.