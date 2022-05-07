RS registers increase in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, points out Fiocruz bulletin | Rio Grande do Sul

The new InfoGripe Bulletin, released Thursday (5) by Fiocruz, points to the beginning of a growth in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in the adult population in Rio Grande do Sul at the end of April. The data differs from that observed during February and March, when the sign of growth was restricted to the infant population.

According to the researchers, the main suspicion is that the increase is associated with Sars-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, which has shown slight growth. However, the data may also be associated with an eventual return of the Influenza A virus (flu). The bulletin also warns that the Influenza A virus has been observed in different age groups in RS, especially in the last five weeks.

After registering the lowest moving average of deaths by Covid in more than 2 years, RS has a high in the average of cases

According to data from the State Health Department (SES), in 2022, until this Friday (6), there were 13,250 SARS notifications. Of the total, 8,369 are related to coronavirus, 260 of influenza, 226 of other viruses (RSV), 40 of other non-viral etiologic agents and 3,927 unspecified. The remaining 428 cases are recent and, according to the SES, have not yet had their final classification completed.

Of the 260 SARS cases due to influenza, the SES reported that they were all due to Influenza A (H3N2), of the Darwin lineage. Of these, 54 cases of influenza were recorded in children under 5 years of age and 121 in those over 60 years of age. Influenza positivity was highest in the first three weeks of 2022, the state government said.

On Thursday (5), SES confirmed 26 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of victims in the state to 39,323 throughout the pandemic. The moving average of deaths is six and has a variation of -12% in 14 days.

The data in the bulletin refer to Epidemiological Week 17 (from April 24 to 30) and are based on numbers from the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System until May 2. During this period, estimates point to 4,700 cases, of which about 2,300 are in children aged 0 to 4 years.