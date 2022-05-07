‘Russia needs to return territories’: Zelensky’s condition to negotiate peace in Ukraine

Civilians leave steelworks in Mariupol

Credit, EPA

photo caption,

Fifty civilians managed to leave the steel mill in Mariupol on Friday

Any peace deal with Russia depends on Russian forces retreating to their pre-invasion positions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

In a video chat at Chatham House, an independent political institute in London, Zelensky said that was the least his country could accept.

He said he was the leader of “Ukraine, not a mini-Ukraine”. But he did not mention, in his terms, Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014. Zelensky wants Russia to return territories taken after February 24, when the invasion began.

At the current stage of the war, Russia is trying to take full control of the city of Mariupol.

