Russia says it will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine; Bush compares Zelensky to Churchill

According to a Russian government spokesman, nuclear equipment is not part of the ‘military operation’ that is underway on Ukrainian territory.
After weeks of escalating conflict between Russia and Ukrainethe Russian government has assured that it will not use nuclear weapons to attack Ukrainian territory. This Friday, the 6th, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alexei Zaistev, said that the nuclear equipment is not part of the “special military operation” – the name given by the Russians to the war in Ukraine. This Friday, the conflict completed 72 days. In recent weeks, Vladimir Putin he made threats to escalate the war and promised “withering responses” to anyone who interfered in the Ukraine war. William Burns, director of the CIA, had said that Russia’s potential for using nuclear weapons could not be ruled out.
On Thursday, the 5th, the former president of the U.S, George W. Bushcompared the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyto the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Winston Churchill, saying it is a current version of the former British leader. “I was honored to spend a few minutes talking to President Zelensky — the Winston Churchill of our time — this morning,” Bush said on Twitter. “President Zelensky assured me that they will not waver in their fight against Putin’s barbarism and violence. Americans are inspired by their courage and resilience. We will continue to support Ukrainians as they defend their freedom.”
“I was honored to spend a few minutes talking with President Zelenskyy – the Winston Churchill of our time – this morning. I thanked the President for his leadership, his example, and his commitment to liberty, and I saluted the courage of the Ukrainian people … pic.twitter.com/1TNNEQzeeu
— George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 5, 2022