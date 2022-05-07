Russia says it will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine; Bush compares Zelensky to Churchill

According to a Russian government spokesman, nuclear equipment is not part of the ‘military operation’ that is underway on Ukrainian territory.

Putin had recently promised ‘withering answers’ to anyone who interfered in the conflict.



After weeks of escalating conflict between Russia and Ukrainethe Russian government has assured that it will not use nuclear weapons to attack Ukrainian territory. This Friday, the 6th, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alexei Zaistev, said that the nuclear equipment is not part of the “special military operation” – the name given by the Russians to the war in Ukraine. This Friday, the conflict completed 72 days. In recent weeks, Vladimir Putin he made threats to escalate the war and promised “withering responses” to anyone who interfered in the Ukraine war. William Burns, director of the CIA, had said that Russia’s potential for using nuclear weapons could not be ruled out.