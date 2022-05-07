Santa Catarina records meteor shower from Halley’s comet

In the last few nights, Santa Catarina recorded a shower with more than 300 meteors, of which at least 120 are debris from Halley’s comet. The main records of the phenomena took place in the city of Monte Castelo.

According to information from the Meteor Monitoring Station JJS/SC, the specimens belong to the ETA Aquarids meteor shower, which occurs when the Earth crosses the densest part of the trail of debris left by Comet Halley.

On social media, the station explains that “each small fragment left by the comet, when crossing our atmosphere at high speed, generates a meteor, which is the luminous phenomenon popularly known as ‘shooting star’”.

This is the first major meteor shower of 2022 and is considered one of the best for the Southern Hemisphere of the planet, which should occur until May 12, and can be seen throughout Brazil.

