specialist teaches bedroom technique

A good night’s sleep is a necessary restorative moment for our body, ensuring that the body and brain replace all the fuel spent throughout the day. However, even with such importance, there are those who still face insomnia and other obstacles daily and, therefore, continue in search of practices to help with the issue.

Thinking about chromotherapy may be an option, as the technique has been shown to be quite effective in problems falling asleep. The method is still the way for those who have that sleep that doesn’t rest, due to the increase in work, responsibilities and the rush of everyday life.

“Chromotherapy is a holistic complementary therapy, which works using wavelengths, which are interpreted by the brain through light and colors. Thus, it goes beyond just looking at a color, working with physical and mental frequencies and influences”, explains the spiritualist Juliana Viveiros, from iQuilíbrio.

Bedroom colors and therapeutic affirmations

Traditional chromotherapy uses beams of light to work with situations that involve the body. To define the best method, it is necessary to identify what is happening with the emotional and only from there can a qualified professional know exactly which chakra and which frequency should work.

“Considering the way that the chakras act on our life, it is easier to identify when they need attention and, consequently, act to improve nights sleep”, says Juliana.

As she explains, those who are exposed to frequencies of warm colors, such as red, yellow and orange, throughout the day can be overloaded at some points, requiring rebalancing work to ensure quality rest.

Chromotherapy at home

Colors and accessories help in the home environments: learn to use them Image: 123ducu/Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the original practice, the color therapist seeks to align and balance all the chakras to bring well-being to the person, which he achieves after analyzing the patient’s routine and feelings, and determining the best treatment.

However, although the procedures are individualized, there are some simple and effective techniques that can be applied by anyone – many of which are similar to Feng Shui practices -, and guarantee good results. See some recommendations:

Using white and blue colors in bed to change sleep culture and get better nights of rest. “It’s worth betting on sheets and pillowcases in these tones and, still, potentiate the effect by dripping a few drops of lavender essential oil on cotton, which should be on the side support table”, suggests Juliana.

The color green is also a good option to invest in, as it is linked to nature and signifies hope, vitality and balance. “But it’s not necessary to paint all the walls green; just one is enough, even more so if the resident keeps an Amazonite stone close by”, adds the spiritualist.

How about a corner or a wall worked in light blue? The main recommendation is that the space is well lit to receive effects such as peace, harmony and tranquility. Sky blue details are also nice.

Since the focus is on relaxation, Earth elements (clay jars, woodwork, etc.) help as much as lapis lazuli stone. For a more harmonious sleep, leave them in the sleeping room.

Soft yellow details help because, in addition to ensuring better sleep, they bring joy and improve mood.

As gray represents balance and refers to travel and joy, it is worth betting on objects of this color, which remind people of places that the person wants to know. It is also indicated to decorate the room with amethyst stones and a daisy. All this brings relaxation.

In other words, painting the walls is not the only way to invest in chromotherapy. Wallpapers, paintings and other decorative items are quite effective, as long as the resident knows the energetic meaning of each item and makes assertive choices in the composition.

The action of light beams

In chromotherapy conducted by specialists, a device with a filter is used to adapt the frequency of waves and colors and emits beams of light, which are positioned at the points where the chakra that needs treatment is located.

All this, however, should only be done with caution and by a therapist, who defines the dose of exposure necessary for each part of the body. Juliana remembers that chromotherapy is a complementary therapy, so it must be done in conjunction with other holistic treatments to treat the physical, emotional and spiritual.

Aromatherapy is considered one of the main combinations, but acupuncture and massage therapy are highly recommended options.

The 7 chakras and their influences

See relationship of chakras with colors Image: Wojtek Skora/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Since the chakras are fundamental parts of the chromotherapy process, it is worth understanding better what they are, how they work and what their influences are, according to Juliana.

Crown chakra (crown of the head)

Violet color

Phrase: “I know!”

Located in the head, this chakra connects people to the universe and spiritualism, promoting calm. Color, on the other hand, is related to affective lack, remorse and guilt feelings.

Ajna chakra (third eye)

color: indigo

Phrase: “I see!”

Responsible for balancing mental and emotional processes, it represents the field of ideas and brings clarity to decisions. It still has anesthetic actions.

Throat chakra (throat)

Blue color

Phrase: “I speak!”

It promotes a calming, relaxing and building effect, especially in physical health. It has antiseptic function, but also helps against insecurity, irritability and anxiety.

Anahata chakra (heart)

Green color

Phrase: “I love it!”

In addition to balancing brain functions, it induces the body to self-heal and relates to emotions – so it is adopted to treat depressive behaviors and inferiority complex, for example.

Yellow color

Phrase: “I do!”

This chakra acts to promote knowledge by facilitating paths, helps with self-confidence and can eliminate excessive worries, greed and lack of confidence in the future.

Orange color

Phrase: “I feel!”

It has a decongestant and invigorating effect. It still promotes creativity, self-satisfaction and optimism, sending fatigue far away.

color: red

Phrase: “I am!”

It is what enhances sex life, bringing energy and vitality. Instincts are linked to this chakra.