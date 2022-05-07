Teresina will have drive points for 4th dose and flu vaccination

With the release of the fourth dose (second booster) of the vaccine against covid-19 for the entire 18-year-old population Furthermore, the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) will provide four drive-thru stations for the immunization of this public, which will be gradually expanded. Furthermore, Teresina will have places for flu vaccination and other stages of vaccination against covid, divided according to target audience. All locations are open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Teresina will have drive points for 4 doses of Covid-19 and flu vaccination

From Monday to Wednesday (9 to 11) the teams from the terminals of Parque Piauí, Zoobotânico, Itararé and CEU Norte will apply the fourth dose to people aged 50 and over. On Thursday and Friday (12th and 13th), the age is reduced to 40 years. “We remind you that, to be entitled to the vaccine, it is necessary to have four months of the third dose”, emphasizes Emanuelle Dias, coordinator of the FMS vaccination campaign. In addition to these audiences, the elderly and health workers continue to receive the immunizing agent, as long as they are within the stipulated period.

At all posts – CEU Norte and the terminals of Livramento, Buenos Aires, Bela Vista, Parque Piauí, Zoobotanical and Itararé – the vaccine against covid-19 will be available. The population aged 12 years and over will have access to the first and second dose of the immunizer, while people over 18 years of age can also take the third dose (booster), respecting the four-month period for the second dose.

Already the flu vaccine will be divided to avoid agglomerations. From Monday to Friday (May 9 to 13), the Parque Piauí, Zoobotânico, Itararé and CEU Norte terminals will receive the elderly aged 60 and over, health workers aged 18 and over and teachers. From the 9th to the 11th (Monday to Wednesday), the Livramento, Buenos Aires and Bela Vista terminals will receive teachers and people with comorbidities aged 30 years and over. On May 12, these same places will also receive people with comorbidities aged 18 and over and people with permanent disabilities aged 40 and over to vaccinate against the flu. On the 13th, the age reduces once again and these places start to receive people with permanent disabilities aged 30 and over.

To receive the vaccine, it is necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF or SUS card and the vaccine card. Teachers must also present a current paycheck or document proving their work activity (last 3 months), issued by the institution where the worker works, in the municipality of Teresina. Persons with comorbidities and permanent disabilities must present a report or statement proving the comorbidity, with the signature and stamp of the health professional.

Drive thru programming – covid and flu vaccination

May 9th to 11th (Monday to Wednesday) – 9am to 5pm

Locations: Parque Piauí Terminal, Zoobotanical Terminal, Itararé Terminal, CEU Norte

1st dose – 12 years and over

2nd dose – 12 years and over

3rd dose (1st booster) – 18 years and over

4th dose (2nd booster) -General population – 50 years and over; health workers

Influenza – Elderly 60 years and over; health workers 18 years and over; teachers

Locations: Livramento Terminal, Buenos Aires Terminal, Bela Vista Terminal

1st dose – 12 years and over

2nd dose – 12 years and over

3rd dose (1st booster) – 18 years and over

4th dose (2nd booster) – elderly 60 years and over; health workers 18 years and over

Influenza – People with comorbidities aged 30 years and over; teachers

May 12 and 13 (Thursday and Friday) – 9 am to 5 pm

Locations: Parque Piauí Terminal, Zoobotanical Terminal, Itararé Terminal, CEU Norte

1st dose – 12 years and over

2nd dose – 12 years and over

3rd dose (1st booster) – 18 years and over

4th dose (2nd booster) – General population – 40 years and over; health workers

Influenza – Elderly 60 years and over; health workers 18 years and over; teachers

May 12 (Thursday) – 9 am to 5 pm

Locations: Livramento Terminal, Buenos Aires Terminal, Bela Vista Terminal

1st dose – 12 years and over

2nd dose – 12 years and over

3rd dose (1st booster) – 18 years and over

4th dose (2nd booster) – Elderly 60 years and over; health workers 18 years and over

Influenza – People with comorbidities aged 18 years and over; Persons with permanent disabilities 40 years and over; teachers

May 13 (Friday) – 9 am to 5 pm

Locations: Livramento Terminal, Buenos Aires Terminal, Bela Vista Terminal

1st dose – 12 years and over

2nd dose – 12 years and over

3rd dose (1st booster) – 18 years and over

4th dose (2nd booster) – Elderly 60 years and over; health workers 18 years and over

Influenza – People with comorbidities aged 18 years and over; Persons with permanent disabilities 30 years and over; teachers