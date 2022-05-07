The Day Before: Steam’s Most Wanted Game Delayed to 2023

Zombie MMO Developers Decided to Transition to Unreal Engine 5

The developer FNTASTIC announced this Thursday (5) that it has decided to move the creation of your survival game The Day Before to Unreal Engine 5. While it will benefit the game, the change brought bad news for those who were eagerly awaiting the title: now, it should only be released in March 2023.

The Day Before is described as a open world survival game in which the player shares the same universe with several other people. In this zombie apocalypse scenario, you’ll need to look to communities for help and be careful not to fall victim to creatures — or people with bad intentions.

The premise, allied to an impressive technical presentation, made the title was quickly added to the wish list of millions of Steam users. Originally, FNTASTIC’s plan was to release the first version of the game on June 21 of this year, and the announcement of the move to Unreal Engine 5 probably took many fans by surprise.

Developer thanks fans for patience

In an official statement, the game’s developer thanked the fans for their support, made The Day Before the most desired game on Valve’s platform. “Feeling and understanding the great responsibility we have, it is with enormous gratitude in our hearts that we announce that The Day Before is switching to the new Unreal Engine 5 technology!”, explained the company.

“The transition to a more advanced and adapted open world engine will make The Day Before gameplay even more fantastic”, promised FNTASTIC. Published by MYTONA, the title has several videos showing its mechanics and worldand must use features like Ray Tracing to create immersive and frightening environments.

In addition to bringing elements of combat and exploration, The Day Before promises to incorporate social elements into its universe inspired by unusual sources, such as the Animal Crossing series from Nintendo. So far, the game has an exclusive release for PC, with the new date set for March 1, 2023.

